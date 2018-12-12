Black Panther is the most searched movie on Google in Nigeria

news

Every year, Google, the most used search engine on the World Wide Web, gets about 1.2 trillion searches.

At the end of the year, all of this is totalled up for Google's annual Year in Search. According to this list, the number one movie in the country is Black Panther, followed by three other foreign films. Thankfully, Nigerian movies also made it on the list.

Here are the movies that dominated Google in Nigeria in 2018:

Black Panther: The Ryan Coogler-directed movie made waves all over the world which explains why it is number one on this list. With $1.344 billion (as of May 22, 2018), it is the world's ninth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Avengers Infinity War: It made $2.048 billion and currently has the biggest worldwide film opening since 2002 ($640,521,291).

Acrimony: This Taraji P. Henson-led movie resulted in a major debate among Nigerian Twitter users.

Venom: It was released in Nigeria on October 5, 2018, it made $851.3 million in box office worldwide.

Deadpool 2: Thanks to a brilliant ad in Lagos state, Marvel's anti-hero got Nigerians talking before the movie even came out.

King of Boys: Kemi Adetiba's crime thriller is currently breaking records in the Nigerian box office.

Wedding Party 2: Despite being released last year, the extremely successful romantic comedy film made it on the list. It is currently the highest grossing Nollywood movie ever after earning N412 million at the Nigerian box-office and N55 million abroad, making it a total of N467 million worldwide.

Rampage: Because who doesn't love Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.