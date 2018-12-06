Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

'Black Panther' is Marvel's first movie ever nominated for best picture by the Golden Globes

Lifestyle 'Black Panther' is Marvel's first movie ever nominated for best picture by the Golden Globes

The Marvel movie was also nominated for best original score and best song. The 2019 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, January 6 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 8 p.m. on NBC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
black panther play

black panther

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

  • "Black Panther" was nominated in the best picture category for the 2019 Golden Globes.
  • It is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to be nominated in the category.

The 76th annual Golden Globes were announced Thursday morning and one of the biggest surprises came from the best picture category.

"Black Panther," one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, is nominated for best picture, making it Marvel's first movie to ever be nominated in the category.

The Marvel movie was nominated alongside "BlacKkKlansman," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "If Beale Street Could Talk" "A Star Is Born."

"Black Panther" also received a nomination for best original score and best original song for Kendrick Lamar's "All the Stars."

The movie follows the superhero character (Chadwick Boseman) after he heads back home to Wakanda, an African nation with advanced technology that decided to keep itself secret from the outside world, to take the place of king after his father is killed. The movie was beloved for its powerful performances from Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira along with a killer soundtrack from Kendrick Lamar.

The 2019 Golden Globes will air Sunday, January 6 at 8 pm ET/5 p.m. It will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola to pay $50,000 for actor's...bullet
2 Lifestyle These African countries guarantee you easy access during...bullet
3 Lifestyle 10 ways Nigerians on Twitter reacted to President Buhari's...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Yes, that's a castle and a pop-up storybook.
Lifestyle The wildest outfits in the history of Miss Universe's National Costume Show
The 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier
Lifestyle I drove a $44,000 Chevy Bolt for a weekend and saw just how far electric cars have come — but I also discovered a huge problem (GM)
Trauma doesn't stay with you forever.
Lifestyle 7 positive lessons you learn when you leave a toxic, abusive relationship behind
Christmas looks different all over the world.
Lifestyle How Christmas is celebrated in 21 places around the world
X
Advertisement