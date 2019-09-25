The festival is riding on a new, modern way of cooking, and a healthy way of eating with the ‘black’ theme separating it from commonly accepted food colours.

The festival will not only display local black foods and drinks but also black design and fashion items, accessories and decoration and throwing an underground party as well.

Black Food Festival has already been successfully held in New York, Berlin, Helsinki, Tel-Aviv, Istanbul and Budapest.

The Black Food Festival is coming to Nairobi and promises a treat like never before to Kenyans of all walks of life.

It is a niche of the food market.

Visitors may experiment with natural dark color. Some of the most sought after ingredients across the world are black: from the finest coffee, decadent dark chocolate, luscious black berries, to traditional balsamic vinegar that has been made for centuries using traditional methods.

During the festival Kenyans can be sure to enjoy black pizza, black chocolate, black beer, coffee and a lot more black sweets, treats, and candy.

The Birth of Black Food Festival

Regina Boros.

The Black Food Festival was born out of curiosity for international cuisines and the experimental nature of culinary minds across the globe. The brainchild behind the concept is Regina Boros, a Hungarian food enthusiast, blogger, and marketing professional from Budapest who founded the Black Food Festival initiative in 2016.

The naturally coloured fruits and vegetables, are not just decorative materials; most of them have positive health effects as well.

Black, purple, brown and dark blue meals are very new everywhere, all around the world.

Black Food Festival.

The festival will be held on 20th October at J’s Fresh Bar & Kitchen, Muthangari Dr, Nairobi, Kenya.

At the core of Nairobi Black Festival, is to hail small artisan kitchens( food handcrafters of Kenya) who are the foundation of Kenyans’ daily meals as well as handcrafted artisanal products such as jewelry, accessories and the likes.

The festival is the result of a partnership between Let’s Cook Kenyan Meals Community headed by Pamellah Oduor, Mombasa Farmers and Artisans Market.

Pamellah Oduor

During the event a prestigious jury panel made up of gastronomy professionals will

evaluate the food offered by the exhibitors and the “Black Food of Nairobi 2019” and “Black Drink of Nairobi 2019” prizes will be awarded to the makers of the most creative and finest products.

Registration is open for the exhibitors/vendors and any black food, drink or artisan idea is more than welcome. Admission is limited and with purchase of an entrance ticket only, prices (Early Bird Price 500 KSH in advance).