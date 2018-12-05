Billionaire Femi Otedola to pay $50,000 for actor's treatment

news

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola is set to pay $50,000 for a Nollywood actor's treatment abroad.

In October 2016, veteran actor Victor Olaotan, best known for his role as Fred Ade-Williams on long-running television drama Tinsel, was involved in a serious car crash.

The ghastly car accident left him unable to use his legs properly and in dire need of financial assistance, $50,000 to be exact in order to get the appropriate medical care overseas.

Now, it's been reported that has the popular businessman has agreed to take care of his hospital bills.

This was revealed by fellow actor Richard Mofe Damijo who shared the good news via his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

He wrote, "So, a few days ago, I reached out to @femiotedola asking for help for my friend and brother, Victor and just this morning Femi calls to tell me that he would take care of ALL of Victor's bills. He told me that he is already on it and that his people are talking to Victor's wife. Is God not awesome????? I can't even contain my joy and gratitude. Thank you Femi @femiotedola you are a man and half and thank you to my young friend @gbenroajibade for championing this cause, they don't make them like you anymore."

Otedola's humanitarian work

This latest act of kindness comes after the billionaire recently donated N2 billion to a school.

Encomium reports that the Augustine University (AUI) in Epe, Lagos state is getting a new Engineering Faculty courtesy of the Forte Oil chairman, who is an indigene of the Local Government Area.

The foundation for the building, worth N2 billion, was laid at a quiet ceremony on November 27, 2018.

Otedola follows in the footsteps of fellow Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote who has been named one of the 100 most influential philanthropists in the world as a result of all his kind deeds.