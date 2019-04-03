The campaign was developed in-house by BBC Creative, who worked in partnership with the renowned graffiti writer turned artist INSA.

British Media house, BBC World Service, has made a huge splash in Nairobi, Kenya by commissioning a huge art installation to support their Make More Of Your World campaign.

The campaign was developed in-house by BBC Creative, who worked in partnership with the renowned graffiti writer turned artist INSA. INSA is at his very best when on location, creating bright and beautiful artworks straight into the environment.

This successful on-ground event has previously seen unique murals created in India and Nigeria. There will be a unique gif available of the piece when it is finished.

This brand campaign highlights the many BBC World Service local languages that are now available to audiences in East Africa.

These include language services in Afaan Oromo, Amharic, Kinyarwanda, Kirundi, Somali, Tigrinya and Kiswahili. Those interacting with the piece will be encouraged to see the BBC as a news provider that offers something unique for audiences.

The campaign drives people to consume BBC News content to help them make more of their world!

BBC Africa ensures a pan-African approach to the output, offering its audiences opportunities to join the global conversation. BBC Africa has teams based in London and across much of Sub-Saharan Africa and has well-established production centres in various cities.