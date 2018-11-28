Audi just revealed a new electric concept car that puts Tesla's Model S to shame

news

Audi

Audi unveiled its e- tron GT electric sedan concept on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

tron The automaker says it will begin delivering the production version of the vehicle in early 2021.

The e - tron GT concept has an over 90 kWh battery that provides a range of over 248 miles, as well as 590 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in around 3.5 seconds.

tron Audi did not announce a price for the production version of the e-tron GT concept, but it will likely compete against Tesla's Model S sedan, which starts at $78,000.

Audi unveiled its e-tron GT electric sedan concept on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The automaker says it will begin delivering the production version of the vehicle in early 2021.

The e-tron GT concept has an over 90 kWh battery that provides a range of over 248 miles. The concept also features two motors, four seats, 590 horsepower, and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in around 3.5 seconds. Using an 800-volt charger, the e-tron GT concept can charge to 80% of its capacity in around 20 minutes.

Read more: 32 electric cars you'll see on the road by 2025

Audi did not announce a price for the production version of the e-tron GT concept, but it will likely compete against Tesla's Model S sedan, which starts at $78,000. The Model S has a maximum range of 335 miles and a top 0-60 mph speed of 2.5 seconds.

The e-tron GT concept follows Audi's e-tron electric SUV, which the automaker will begin delivering to US customers in the second quarter of 2019. The e-tron will seat five, have two motors, and feature an all-wheel-drive configuration in its standard trim, according to Audi. The automaker has said it will have a range of around 248 miles, based on the European testing cycle, though it has not yet been tested by the US Environment Protection Agency.

In addition, Audi says the e-tron will have a top speed of 124 mph, a 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds, and a 95 kWh battery that will be able to get an 80% charge in around 30 minutes when using certain DC fast-chargers.

Here's a closer look at Audi's e-tron GT concept.