Ariana Grande's manager defended Pete Davidson against one of the singer's angry fans: 'No one has hate for this guy'

Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, defended Pete Davidson after an Instagram user said that he was "canceled" and the singer is "doing much better" since splitting with him.

Braun noticed the remark and explained that Grande's team has no hard feelings toward the comedian.

"Stop the bull----," he wrote in a now-deleted comment. "It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on his side knows he deserves it and wishes him well."

Davidson returned to Instagram for the first time since his breakup with the singer to share a series of photos promoting his upcoming movie "Big Time Adolescence," which was recently announced as part of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival lineup. The post was flooded with comments from Grande's fans, and Braun clapped back at one user in particular who wrote: "ur cancelled tysm for breaking with ariana bc she's doing much better BYE."

In a now-deleted comment, Braun told the fan to "show respect" for Davidson. He also said that Grande's team has no hard feelings toward the "Saturday Night Live" star.

Davidson and Grande broke off their engagement and split in October, following a whirlwind relationship that included matching tattoos and PDA-filled posts on social media.

Since breaking up with Davidson, Grande has fully dedicated herself to new music, like her most recent track, "Thank U, Next." In the song, she name-drops her exes and what she's learned from them. The 25-year-old also mentioned almost marrying Davidson, and being "thankful" for him.

Davidson also addressed the breakup with Grande during an episode of "SNL."

"I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it's nobody's business," he said during the "Weekend Update" segment. "Sometimes things just don't work out, and that's OK. She's a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

