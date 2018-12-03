Pulse.ng logo
Ariana Grande covered up a Pete Davidson tattoo with a tribute to Mac Miller

Since breaking up in October, the "Thank U, Next" singer and "Saturday Night Live" star have altered several tattoos that they got during their whirlwind romance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ariana Grande has covered up several tattoos since her breakup with Pete Davidson.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images, and Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande covered up a Pete Davidson tattoo with ink that was inspired by her ex Mac Miller.

In behind-the-scenes footage that Grande shared following the release of her "Thank U, Next" music video, the singer was seen touching her left foot while practicing the bend and snap move from "Legally Blonde." Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the matching 8418 badge number she got in honor of Davidson's late father, a firefighter that died on 9/11, was replaced.

"I love my tattoos," she said in the video. The 25-year-old then pointed out her new "Myron" design. Myron is the name of Miller's dog, who he adopted in 2017 while the pair were dating. Their split was revealed in May 2018.

"How cool, right?" Grande added.

HER MYRON TATTOO WE GOIN#emo#77iP## CRY

Following the rapper's death due to an overdose in September 2018, Grande posted photos and videos with the dog, but it's unclear if Myron permanently belongs to the "Sweetener" singer.

Read more: Ariana Grande masterfully shut down a troll who accused her of milking ex Mac Miller's death

Since Grande and Davidson broke up in October, the stars have covered up ink that they got during their whirlwind romance. Recently, Grande covered the small tattoo that read "pete" on her ring finger with a heart and an arrow going through it. The singer also altered the matching "reborn" tattoo that she got with Davidson in June. The ink used to appear on her left thumb.

The "Saturday Night Live" star also covered up his own tattoos, including the "Dangerous Woman" ink on his neck. Additionally, Davidson replaced his matching "H2GKMO" tattoo (which stands for one of Grande's favorite phrases, "Honest to god knock me out") with a thick arrow.

