According to her, no evidence shows that they slept with the students to give them better grades.

The anti-corruption chairperson made the revelation while speaking to Accra based Citi FM.

She noted that although she sides with the fact that there was some form of misconduct among those lecturers and thereby calls for further investigations, she disagrees with the “sex for grades” tag.

“If you look at the transcript that they added, there is no evidence of sex for grade. I agree that the lecturers misbehaved and so you will discuss these as unacceptable behaviours that should be investigated but there was no indication of sex for grades. In one case, it was about the national service placement. Who needs grades at national service? She completed, and she was looking for placement,” she said.

Adding that “In the other case according to the transcript, the lady approached him (Prof Gyampo) and said she wanted him to be a mentor. She confirmed she wasn’t his student but asked that he mentors her. So where is the grade involved in this? You can discuss grades and sex when you find a lecturer who is dating his own students, and either unnecessarily giving them grades that they don’t deserve or marking them down because they have refused your advances. But in the two cases that are cited, I don’t see sex for grades.”

Background

Lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Lagos (Unilag) were caught up in the “sex for grades” investigations carried out by BBC Africa Eye.

Two lecturers from the UG, a Political Science lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo and a lecturer at the College of Education, Dr Paul Kwame Bukator were indicted in the ‘Sex for Grades’ exposé.

Another lecturer at Unilag, Professor Boniface Igbeneghu’s allegedly attempted to proposition a student seeking admission into the school.

In the meantime, the UG Political Science lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has denied the allegations made against them.

He has, hence, threatened to sue the BBC for defamation.