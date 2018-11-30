Another bottle of Macallan just set a record for the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold and the price tag is absolutely mind-boggling

news

Facebook / The Macallan

A bottle of Macallan 1926 60-Year-Old just shattered auction records for the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold.

It sold for a mind-blowing $1.5 million.

The sale comes a mere two months after another bottle of Macallan 60-Year-Old set a briefly-held record when it sold for $1.1 million in early October.

As of November 29, that's old news — and small fry: Another bottle of Macallan 60-Year-Old just smashed that record, selling for over $1.5 million on Thursday.

According to a Christie's press release, the bottle sold as part of Christie’s Finest & Rarest Wines & Spirits auction in London.

Both noteworthy bottles are part of a 24-bottle collection of the 1926 malt: 12 of those bottles featured artwork designed by Peter Blake and 12 featured artwork by Valerio Adami. The bottle sold in October was part of the Valerio Adami collection.

This bottle, however, was an even rarer exception: It was hand-painted by Irish artist Michael Dillon.

According to the press release, the bottle "depicts the Easter Elchies House of The Macallan against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands" and "is truly one-of-a-kind."

Here's a look at the record-breaking bottle: