Some beauty brands seem to have the holiday gift-giving spirit in mind.

This week, Anastasia Beverly Hills is giving away free lip products to customers who purchase a standard lipstick, lip gloss, or liquid lipstick on its website.

The buy-one-get-one-free sale is happening now, but will only last until products run out.

The brand's individual lip products usually range in price from $16 - $20

Lip glosses from Anastasia Beverly Hills are the cheapest thing you can buy on the list, retailing for $16. Standard lipsticks are sold for $18 and the brand's matte liquid lipsticks cost $20.

Shoppers can choose to buy any of these lip products and essentially get two for the price of one.

Customers who purchase lip sets qualify for a different promotion

The buy-one-get-one-free sale does not include the brand's lip gift-sets and palettes. But that doesn't mean interested shoppers are completely out of luck.

Anastasia Beverly Hills says it's giving away free holiday makeup bags to customers who purchase lip kits. Similarly, any purchase over $25 qualifies for free shipping, according to the brand.

Most of the included sale items are still available to purchase, but only while supplies last. The full range of included products can be viewed on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website .

