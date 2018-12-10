An Irish woman who married a 300-year-old pirate says she and the ghost have broken up

news

Amanda Sparrow Large, 46, married what she said was a 300-year-old ghost pirate earlier this year.

But ths week, she announced on social media that their marriage was over and warned others to be "VERY careful when dabbling in spirituality."

Now that she's single, Large can focus on her dream of impersonating Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp's character in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

An Irish Jack Sparrow impersonator who married the ghost of a 300-year-old Haitian pirate says she and her "soul mate" have broken up.

Amanda Sparrow Large, 46, announced she and the pirate, fittingly named Jack, ended their marriage after less than a year.

"So I feel it's time to let everyone know that my marriage is over," she said in a Facebook post seen by The Irish Mirror. "I will explain all in due course but for now all I want to say is be VERY careful when dabbling in spirituality, it's not something to mess with..."

Large and the ghost were married by a shaman priest in international waters off the cost of Ireland earlier this year. It's unclear who attended the ceremony.

"I wanted the big traditional wedding with the white dress. It was very important to me," she said of the wedding earlier this year.

She hired a registrar and used a spiritual medium to allow the ghost to say "I do," according to the Daily Star.

The legality of the marriage remains unclear, however, given that only one half of the couple being a living person.

Large made headlines in 2014 after she announced she had fallen for the ghost when he appeared beside her as she slept.

At the time, she described him as "dark-skinned and has jet-black hair, so he tells me. I told him I wasn't really cool with having casual sex with a spirit and I wanted us to make a proper commitment to each other."

She told the media that Jack had been executed in the 1700s for thievery.

Now that Large is single again, she can focus full-time on her love of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Large, who lives in Belfast, told The Irish Post in 2015 that she had spent $5,050 (£4,000) to look like Captain Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp's character in the Hollywood movie series.

In her journey to look like Sparrow, Large got replica tattoos, dreadlocks, and had gold teeth fitted. She also added Sparrow to her name.