Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

An Ex-Tesla executive said she used to check Twitter to ensure Elon Musk wasn't tweeting 'dumb stuff': Report (TSLA)

Lifestyle An Ex-Tesla executive said she used to check Twitter to ensure Elon Musk wasn't tweeting 'dumb stuff': Report (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

  • Tesla's former head of human resources said on Tuesday that she would sometimes check Twitter to ensure CEO Elon Musk "was not tweeting dumb stuff," Bloomberg reports.
  • The reported comment from former HR head Gabrielle Toledano, who joined the company in May 2017 and confirmed her resignation earlier this month after a leave of absence, came during a National Labor Relations Board hearing in Oakland.
  • Toledano declined Business Insider's request for comment.
  • Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla's former head of human resources said on Tuesday that she would sometimes check Twitter to ensure CEO Elon Musk "was not tweeting dumb stuff," Bloomberg reports.

The reported comment from former HR head Gabrielle Toledano, who joined the company in May 2017 and confirmed her resignation earlier this month after a leave of absence, came during a National Labor Relations Board hearing in Oakland regarding allegations that the company has interfered with union organizing activities and retaliated against pro-union employees. The company has denied those allegations, according to Bloomberg.

Toledano declined Business Insider's request for comment. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk is known for being unusually candid on Twitter compared to other CEOs, but he has become increasingly combative on the social network this year, lashing out at critics and reporters and spurring questions about his judgment when using the site.

His tweets have attracted lawsuits, as well as reported investigations from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. The investigations reportedly concern the accuracy of statements Musk made in August via Twitter in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private and had secured the funding to do so.

Reports that emerged after the tweet, and a statement from Musk, suggested that, at the time of the tweet, he did not have legally binding agreements in place that would provide enough funding to convert Tesla into a private company. Musk later said that Tesla would remain public but said he believed there was "more than enough funding" to take the company private.

Vernon Unsworth, a British diver whom Musk accused of being a pedophile via Twitter, sued Musk for defamation earlier this month. In July, Musk called Unsworth a pedophile in a tweet and said he would bet money to back his accusation after Unsworth said the miniature submarine Musk designed and sent to Thailand to help with the rescue of a boys' soccer team and their coach would have been ineffective and was merely a publicity stunt. Musk later apologized to Unsworth, who helped with the rescue, and deleted the tweet.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle 30 mistakes every parent makesbullet
2 Lifestyle The tallest building in every US statebullet
3 Lifestyle Kimbal Musk said Tesla can 'probably' deliver customers'...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The history of Kampung Ayer goes back centuries. At its height in the 1500s, the village stretched into neighboring Indonesia and nearby Philippines.
Lifestyle Incredible photos show the gritty, floating 'water village' on stilts that houses 13,000 people in Brunei, a tiny Southeastern nation of unimaginable wealth
null
Lifestyle JetBlue's founder reveals his secrets to success in the airline business
Leaving New York.
Lifestyle Cadillac HQ is leaving New York and returning to Detroit to improve product development (GM)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Lifestyle Tesla's former head of HR told Elon Musk that the company should promote workers who want to unionize so they could 'turn adversaries into those responsible for the problem': Report (TSLA)
X
Advertisement