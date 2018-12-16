Pulse.ng logo
An artist painted a self-portrait of himself on a different drug every day, and he ended up with brain damage

In March 1995, artist Bryan Lewis Saunders began creating at least one self-portrait of himself every day.

Here's Bryan Lewis Saunders on hash.

Here's Bryan Lewis Saunders on hash.

(Bryan Lewis Saunders)

Born in Washington D.C. but living on and off in Tennessee, in 2000 he set out to look for "experiences that might profoundly affect my perception of self" — and he came up with an experiment titled "Under The Influence" that did just that.

"Every day I took a different drug or intoxicant and drew myself under the influence," he states on his website.

He was the subject of a documentary called "Art of Darkness" about the experience – which, he says, left him lethargic and with "mild brain damage that wasn't irreparable," which he told Business Insider meant "psychomotor retardation and confusion."

Still, he said he is "still conducting this experiment but over greater lapses of time and presently only take drugs that are prescribed to me by a doctor."

He told INSIDER that his other more recent projects include a drawing experiment where he was totally blind for 30 days straight and, of course, created a daily self portrait.

"I have done other month long drawing and life experiments too; no hearing, no talking and so on," he said, adding that he's "currently exploring arousal and energy."
Scroll down to see some of the most bizarre, terrifying, and incredible pictures Saunders created while on drugs.

Huffing Lighter Fluid

Huffing Lighter Fluid

Heroin (dosage unknown, snorted)

Heroin (dosage unknown, snorted)

Adderall (10mg)

Adderall (10mg)

Crystal meth (one bump)

Crystal meth (one bump)

DMT (dosage unknown, during and after)

DMT (dosage unknown, during and after)

Zoloft (50mg, after 2 weeks)

Zoloft (50mg, after 2 weeks)

Celexa (dosage unknown)

Celexa (dosage unknown)

Hash (dosage unknown)

Hash (dosage unknown)

Absinth (small glass)

Absinth (small glass)

LSD (dosage unknown)

LSD (dosage unknown)

Hydrocodone (7.5mg), Oxycodone (7.5mg), Xanax (3mg)

Hydrocodone (7.5mg), Oxycodone (7.5mg), Xanax (3mg)
(Bryan Lewis Saunders)

Vicodin (10mg)

Vicodin (10mg)

Soma (250mg)

Soma (250mg)

Valium IV (Albuterol, Saline & Oxygen mixture)

Valium IV (Albuterol, Saline & Oxygen mixture)
(Bryan Lewis Saunders)

Butane Honey Oil (dosage unknown)

Butane Honey Oil (dosage unknown)

Bath Salts (dosage unknown)

Bath Salts (dosage unknown)

Morphine IV (dosage unknown)

Morphine IV (dosage unknown)

Ritalin (dosage unknown, snorted)

Ritalin (dosage unknown, snorted)

Opium (dosage unknown)

Opium (dosage unknown)

Nicotine Gum (2mg, after quitting smoking for 2 months)

Nicotine Gum (2mg, after quitting smoking for 2 months)
(Bryan Lewis Saunders)

Ambien (10mg)

Ambien (10mg)

Alcohol (dosage unknown)

Alcohol (dosage unknown)

Carbon Monoxide Inhalation

Carbon Monoxide Inhalation

Robitussin Cough Syrup (2 bottles)

Robitussin Cough Syrup (2 bottles)

Cocaine (1/2 gram)

Cocaine (1/2 gram)

Abilify, Xanax, Ativan (dosage unknown in hospital)

Abilify, Xanax, Ativan (dosage unknown in hospital)
(Bryan Lewis Saunders)

Huffing Gas (during and after)

Huffing Gas (during and after)

Marijuana (G13)

Marijuana (G13)

Nitrous Oxide (dosage unknown)

Nitrous Oxide (dosage unknown)

