An artist painted a self-portrait of himself on a different drug every day, and he ended up with brain damage

In March 1995, artist Bryan Lewis Saunders began creating at least one self-portrait of himself every day.
Born in Washington D.C. but living on and off in Tennessee, in 2000 he set out to look for "experiences that might profoundly affect my perception of self" — and he came up with an experiment titled "Under The Influence" that did just that.
"Every day I took a different drug or intoxicant and drew myself under the influence," he states on his website.
He was the subject of a documentary called "Art of Darkness" about the experience – which, he says, left him lethargic and with "mild brain damage that wasn't irreparable," which he told Business Insider meant "psychomotor retardation and confusion."
Still, he said he is "still conducting this experiment but over greater lapses of time and presently only take drugs that are prescribed to me by a doctor."
He told INSIDER that his other more recent projects include a drawing experiment where he was totally blind for 30 days straight and, of course, created a daily self portrait.
"I have done other month long drawing and life experiments too; no hearing, no talking and so on," he said, adding that he's "currently exploring arousal and energy."
Scroll down to see some of the most bizarre, terrifying, and incredible pictures Saunders created while on drugs.
Huffing Lighter Fluid
Huffing Lighter Fluid (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Heroin (dosage unknown, snorted)
Heroin (dosage unknown, snorted) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Adderall (10mg)
Adderall (10mg) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Crystal meth (one bump)
Crystal meth (one bump) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
DMT (dosage unknown, during and after)
DMT (dosage unknown, during and after) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Zoloft (50mg, after 2 weeks)
Zoloft (50mg, after 2 weeks) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Celexa (dosage unknown)
Celexa (dosage unknown) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Hash (dosage unknown)
Hash (dosage unknown) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Absinth (small glass)
Absinth (small glass) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
LSD (dosage unknown)
LSD (dosage unknown) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Hydrocodone (7.5mg), Oxycodone (7.5mg), Xanax (3mg)
Hydrocodone (7.5mg), Oxycodone (7.5mg), Xanax (3mg) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Vicodin (10mg)
Vicodin (10mg) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Soma (250mg)
Soma (250mg) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Valium IV (Albuterol, Saline & Oxygen mixture)
Valium IV (Albuterol, Saline & Oxygen mixture) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Butane Honey Oil (dosage unknown)
Butane Honey Oil (dosage unknown) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Bath Salts (dosage unknown)
Bath Salts (dosage unknown) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Morphine IV (dosage unknown)
Morphine IV (dosage unknown) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Ritalin (dosage unknown, snorted)
Ritalin (dosage unknown, snorted) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Opium (dosage unknown)
Opium (dosage unknown) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Nicotine Gum (2mg, after quitting smoking for 2 months)
Nicotine Gum (2mg, after quitting smoking for 2 months) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Ambien (10mg)
Ambien (10mg) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Alcohol (dosage unknown)
Alcohol (dosage unknown) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Carbon Monoxide Inhalation
Carbon Monoxide Inhalation (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Robitussin Cough Syrup (2 bottles)
Robitussin Cough Syrup (2 bottles) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Cocaine (1/2 gram)
Cocaine (1/2 gram) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Abilify, Xanax, Ativan (dosage unknown in hospital)
Abilify, Xanax, Ativan (dosage unknown in hospital) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Huffing Gas (during and after)
Huffing Gas (during and after) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Marijuana (G13)
Marijuana (G13) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)
Nitrous Oxide (dosage unknown)
Nitrous Oxide (dosage unknown) (Bryan Lewis Saunders)