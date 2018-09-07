An American Airlines passenger says a flight attendant told her to urinate in a plastic bag after the toilets stopped working during a 6-hour flight to Hawaii

news

AP

An American Airlines passenger says she was told to urinate in a plastic bag after the toilets stopped working on her August 31 flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to Kona, Hawaii.

She said the 187 passengers aboard the flight were told there was a problem with the bathrooms and the only toilet open on the plane was overflowing.

American Airlines later said the toilets had been clogged by a diaper that had been flushed.

An Arizona woman claimed that an American Airlines flight attendant told her and other passengers aboard a flight to Hawaii to urinate in plastic bags and bottles after the toilets on their plane were clogged by a diaper.

The woman told KPNX that the 187 passengers aboard her August 31 flight from Phoenix to Kona, Hawaii were told there was a problem with the bathrooms and that the only toilet open on the plane was overflowing.

In video of the incident obtained by KPNX, the woman, who requested to remain anonymous, can be seen speaking to flight attendants about the issue.

"What do you mean I have to pee in a bag?" the woman asked in the video, which was filmed during the six-hour flight.

"They're overflowing. This one has like this much left," the flight attendant responded, suggesting again the woman use a sanitary bag and adding that she knows it's "gross."

The flight attendant can then be heard saying: "I know, it's horrible, and guys are going in bottles."

American Airlines confirmed to KPNX that there was trouble with the plane's toilets, though the company said all were working when the flight took off.

The statement said: "We are very sorry for the trouble this caused the 187 passengers on flight 663. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of the passengers on this flight to extend our apologies.

"At American, lavatories must be working properly prior to departure. If an American flight is in the air, and all lavatories become inoperative, the flight will divert to the nearest suitable airport in order for maintenance to rectify the situation.

"Due to the location of the aircraft, the flight continued to its intended destination. The issue was subsequently rectified upon arrival in Kona, and our flight returned to Phoenix as scheduled."

The woman who filmed the video of the flight attendant said she was offered $240 in vouchers and 17,500 miles for compensation, but declined because she thought it was not enough.