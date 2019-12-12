The astronaut who studied in Ghana some twenty years ago reminisced her stay in Ghana after viewing the country from space.

She took to Twitter to share her experience.

“20 years ago, I was studying abroad at the @UnivofGh. Like spaceflight, it was a positive, life-changing, perspective-deepening experience. Seeing the beauty of Ghana from space reminds me of the amazing people I met there and how in exploring the world, we learn about ourselves,” she tweeted.

She graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Physics and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Christina Hammock Koch completed astronaut candidate training in July 2015 after she was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2013.

In June 2013, she was selected as one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class. Her Astronaut Candidate Training included scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, spacewalks, robotics, physiological training, T-38 flight training, and water and wilderness survival training.

She was assigned to her first space flight, a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, in 2018.