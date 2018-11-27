Pulse.ng logo
Amber Heard basically wore a fancy swimming cap on the red carpet and looked like a real-life mermaid

The star hit the red carpet for the London premiere of "Aquaman" wearing a flowing, emerald-green gown and matching headpiece by Valentino.

Amber Heard's look for the London premiere of "Aquaman" gave off mermaid vibes.

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Amber Heard showed off her knack for wearing fancy headwear on the red carpet when she attended the London premiere of "Aquaman" on Monday.

The actress went with a flowing green Valentino gown from the label's Fall 2018 collection for the event. The dress featured embroidered detailing throughout and a cutout design on the sides. While the dress was certainly eye-catching with its intricate pattern, her headpiece seemed to steal the show.

The actress went with a gown by Valentino.

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Heard paired the Valentino gown with a matching headpiece that essentially looked like a couture version of a swimming cap. It even featured a chin strap to bring the design all the way around Heard's face. She accessorized with a single earring on her left ear, and finished the look with platform heels by Brian Atwood.

The extravagant headpiece matched the embroidered look of the dress.

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The aquatic touch certainly seemed to fit the theme of the film, and her complete look gave off some serious mermaid vibes.

The gown also featured a flowing train.

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Heard has experimented with extravagant headwear. The star previously attended the Met Gala back in May wearing a spiky gold headdress with her bold red dress.

Heard attends the 2018 Met Gala.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

People quickly noticed that the headwear was actually a $32 piece from Apatico, which is made entirely of handpainted zip ties for a DIY-touch.

Read more: Amber Heard wore a $30 headdress made with zip ties to the Met Gala

It's not the first time Heard has worn head-turning accessories.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Whether she's wearing haute couture or a DIY-inspired look, Heard seems to be making a case for extravagant headwear on the red carpet.

