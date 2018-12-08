Pulse.ng logo
Almost all the royal families of Europe are related to each other. This family tree shows how they share a single ancestor

Europe's royal families, from Spain to Luxembourg, have a common ancestor in King George II. This means Europe's kings and queens are distantly related. Royals in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Monaco are related to each other, as well as to the British royal family.

  • Almost all of Europe's royal families are related.
  • These families share a common ancestor: King George II, who was the King of Great Britain and Ireland from 1727 until 1760.
  • Here is how the royal families of Spain, Monaco, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, and more are related.

The royal families of Europe are vast and diverse, with each family possessing different titles and powers.

But one thing they do have in common is a shared ancestor.

While the family trees are complicated, and there are many ways that Europe's royals are all related to each other, one of the simplest is to look at King George II, who was the King of Great Britain and Ireland from 1727 until 1760.

George's ancestors now head Europe's royal families, as his children and grandchildren married royals from around the continent.

This means that royals in Britain, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Spain, and Monaco are all distantly related to each other.

Here is an interactive family tree of Europe's royal families. Each generation is represented by a small circle, each color represents a different family, a solid line represents a blood relation, and a broken line shows a marriage.

Hover over the royals' names for a better description of them.

The UK's young royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, all fit into the picture too, as the descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and their spouses.

