All the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018 Miss World

The 2018 Miss World finale held on December 8, 2018, at the contest final in Sanya on the tropical Chinese island of Hainan.
It featured 118 contestants from all over the globe including 22 beauty queens from Africa, who have been competing since November 9, 2018.
During the finale of the pageant, which is in its 68th year, this year's top crown went to Mexico's Vanessa Ponce. However, an African beauty queen managed to make it to the top 5.
Quiin Abenakyo, the Uganda representative was the 2nd Runner-Up in the Miss World 2018 contest as well as this year's Miss World Africa.
Fun fact: This marks the 17th year since an African woman won the Miss World crown. The last time was in 2001 by Agbani Darego from Nigeria.
Here are the rest of the beauty queens from Africa and how they fared in the contest:
Nelma Ferreira – Angola
Silvia Adjomo Ndong Ada – Equatorial Guinea
Moitshepi Elias – Botswana
Mony Helal – Egypt
Finali Galaiya – Kenya
Galaiya's project on the HIV and widow cleansing in Kenya was among the Top 12 for beauty with a purpose. She was also the second runner-up in a multimedia challenge as well as the winner of the Sanya Tourism Promotional Video Award. (face2faceafrica)
Liliane Iradukunda – Rwanda
Rwandan Liliane Iradukunda's made the Top 25 list for beauty with a purpose (face2faceafrica)
Rethabile Thaathaa – Lesotho
Miantsa Randriambelonor – Madagascar
Anita Ukah – Nigeria
Nigeria's Anita Ukah made the Top 32in the top model contest (face2faceafrica)
Aissatou Filly – Senegal
Senegal's beauty queen Aissatou Filly was the second runner-up in the top model contest (face2faceafrica)
Musa Kalaluka – Zambia
Thulisa Keyi – South Africa
South Africa's Thulisa Keyi was fourth runner-up in the top model contest. She also shares the World Fashion Designer Award with China's Peirui Mao. (face2faceafrica)
Sarah Tucker – Sierra Leone
Florence Thompson – South Sudan
Queen Elizabeth Mukane – Tanzania
Belinda Potts – Zimbabwe
Rubiato Nhamajo-Guinea – Guinea Bissau
Anne Murielle Ravina – Mauritius
Sollyana Abayneh – Ethiopia
Nana Ama Benson – Ghana
Aimee Caroline for Cameroon
