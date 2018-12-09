All the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018 Miss World

news

The 2018 Miss World finale held on December 8, 2018, at the contest final in Sanya on the tropical Chinese island of Hainan.

It featured 118 contestants from all over the globe including 22 beauty queens from Africa, who have been competing since November 9, 2018.

During the finale of the pageant, which is in its 68th year, this year's top crown went to Mexico's Vanessa Ponce. However, an African beauty queen managed to make it to the top 5.

Quiin Abenakyo, the Uganda representative was the 2nd Runner-Up in the Miss World 2018 contest as well as this year's Miss World Africa.

Fun fact: This marks the 17th year since an African woman won the Miss World crown. The last time was in 2001 by Agbani Darego from Nigeria.

Here are the rest of the beauty queens from Africa and how they fared in the contest:

Nelma Ferreira – Angola

Silvia Adjomo Ndong Ada – Equatorial Guinea

Moitshepi Elias – Botswana

Mony Helal – Egypt

Finali Galaiya – Kenya

Liliane Iradukunda – Rwanda

Rethabile Thaathaa – Lesotho

Miantsa Randriambelonor – Madagascar

Anita Ukah – Nigeria

Aissatou Filly – Senegal

Musa Kalaluka – Zambia

Thulisa Keyi – South Africa

Sarah Tucker – Sierra Leone

Florence Thompson – South Sudan

Queen Elizabeth Mukane – Tanzania

Belinda Potts – Zimbabwe

Rubiato Nhamajo-Guinea – Guinea Bissau

Anne Murielle Ravina – Mauritius

Sollyana Abayneh – Ethiopia

Nana Ama Benson – Ghana

Aimee Caroline for Cameroon