Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

All the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018 Miss World

Lifestyle Here are all the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018 Miss World

We take a look at the African contestants from the recently concluded 68th edition of the beauty contest.

  • Published:
All the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018 Miss World play

Miss Uganda, QuiinAbenakyo, is the only African in the top 5 as well as the Miss World2018 Africa!

(africannews)

The 2018 Miss World finale held on December 8, 2018, at the contest final in Sanya on the tropical Chinese island of Hainan.

It featured 118 contestants from all over the globe including 22 beauty queens from Africa, who have been competing since November 9, 2018.

During the finale of the pageant, which is in its 68th year, this year's top crown went to Mexico's Vanessa Ponce. However, an African beauty queen managed to make it to the top 5.

Quiin Abenakyo, the Uganda representative was the 2nd Runner-Up in the Miss World 2018 contest as well as this year's Miss World Africa.

Fun fact: This marks the 17th year since an African woman won the Miss World crown. The last time was in 2001 by Agbani Darego from Nigeria.

Here are the rest of the beauty queens from Africa and how they fared in the contest:

Nelma Ferreira – Angola

Nelma Ferreira – Angola play

Nelma Ferreira – Angola

(face2faceafrica)

Silvia Adjomo Ndong Ada – Equatorial Guinea

Silvia Adjomo Ndong Ada – Equatorial Guinea play

Silvia Adjomo Ndong Ada – Equatorial Guinea

(face2faceafrica)

Moitshepi Elias – Botswana

Moitshepi Elias – Botswana play

Moitshepi Elias – Botswana

(face2faceafrica)

Mony Helal – Egypt

Mony Helal – Egypt play

Mony Helal – Egypt

(face2faceafrica)

Finali Galaiya – Kenya

Finali Galaiya – Kenya play Galaiya's project on the HIV and widow cleansing in Kenya was among the Top 12 for beauty with a purpose. She was also the second runner-up in a multimedia challenge as well as the winner of the Sanya Tourism Promotional Video Award. (face2faceafrica)
 

Liliane Iradukunda – Rwanda

Liliane Iradukunda – Rwanda play Rwandan Liliane Iradukunda's made the Top 25 list for beauty with a purpose (face2faceafrica)

Rethabile Thaathaa – Lesotho

Rethabile Thaathaa – Lesotho play

Rethabile Thaathaa – Lesotho

(face2faceafrica)

Miantsa Randriambelonor – Madagascar

Miantsa Randriambelonor – Madagascar play

Miantsa Randriambelonor – Madagascar

(face2faceafrica)

Anita Ukah – Nigeria

Anita Ukah – Nigeria play Nigeria's Anita Ukah made the Top 32in the top model contest (face2faceafrica)

Aissatou Filly – Senegal

Aissatou Filly – Senegal play Senegal's beauty queen Aissatou Filly was the second runner-up in the top model contest (face2faceafrica)

Musa Kalaluka – Zambia

Musa Kalaluka – Zambia play

Musa Kalaluka – Zambia

(face2faceafrica)

Thulisa Keyi – South Africa

Thulisa Keyi – South Africa play South Africa's Thulisa Keyi was fourth runner-up in the top model contest. She also shares the World Fashion Designer Award with China's Peirui Mao. (face2faceafrica)

Sarah Tucker – Sierra Leone

Sarah Tucker – Sierra Leone play

Sarah Tucker – Sierra Leone

(face2faceafrica)

Florence Thompson – South Sudan

Florence Thompson – South Sudan play

Florence Thompson – South Sudan

(face2faceafrica)

Queen Elizabeth Mukane – Tanzania

Queen Elizabeth Mukane – Tanzania play

Queen Elizabeth Mukane – Tanzania

(face2faceafrica)

Belinda Potts – Zimbabwe

Belinda Potts – Zimbabwe play

Belinda Potts – Zimbabwe

(face2faceafrica)

Rubiato Nhamajo-Guinea – Guinea Bissau

Rubiato Nhamajo-Guinea – Guinea Bissau play

Rubiato Nhamajo-Guinea – Guinea Bissau

(face2faceafrica)

Anne Murielle Ravina – Mauritius

Anne Murielle Ravina – Mauritius play

Anne Murielle Ravina – Mauritius

(face2faceafrica)

Sollyana Abayneh – Ethiopia

Sollyana Abayneh – Ethiopia play

Sollyana Abayneh – Ethiopia

(face2faceafrica)

Nana Ama Benson – Ghana

Nana Ama Benson – Ghana play

Nana Ama Benson – Ghana

(face2faceafrica)

Aimee Caroline for Cameroon

Aimee Caroline for Cameroon play

Aimee Caroline for Cameroon

(face2faceafrica)

 

Top 3

1 Lifestyle The 17 most shocking airline stories of 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle I drove a $44,000 Chevy Bolt for a weekend and saw just how...bullet
3 Lifestyle 50 things you can buy with your FSA dollars before they...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

9. They dismiss it when you raise a concern
Lifestyle 9 signs it's time to end a friendship, according to therapists
Everything you need to know about the 2018 Miss World Africa
Lifestyle Everything you need to know about the 2018 Miss World Africa
The "Le Monde Sur Mesure" fragrance line costs between $1.5 million and $20 million.
Lifestyle A French perfume brand makes $20 million, diamond-encrusted bottles and flies clients around the world in a private jet to collect ingredients for one-of-a-kind scents
This time around, there were also a few new features, like this massage station.
Lifestyle I flew out of the most hated airport in the US — and I was shocked at how much better it's become in less than a year
X
Advertisement