All the Angels' looks from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show had 12 official Angels.

The models walked in two different outfits each.

This year marks Adriana Lima's last as an Angel.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show sees some of the most famous and successful models in the industry come together for one night. While all spots in the show are highly coveted, the show's iconic Angel wings are reserved for the few official Victoria's Secret Angels.

Stars like Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks have been Angels in the past, and Adriana Lima ended her run as the longest-serving Angels during this year's show held in New York City.

12 Angels made their way down the runway, which took place on November 8 but aired Sunday night on ABC. From Behati Prinsloo to Elsa Hosk, here are all 24 outfits the Angels wore during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Taylor Hill opened the show by showcasing a set of swirling, bold red wings for the "Glam Royale" segment.

They were paired with a mixed plaid ensemble.

Josephine Skriver stepped out in a giant pair of emerald wings with a plaid pattern and feather details.

Her wings were paired with plaid lingerie and argyle boots.

Sara Sampaio donned a swirling set of wings with her plaid look.

The look was complete with a pair of strappy thigh-high boots.

Lais Ribeiro modeled an extravagant feathered set of wings.

Her wings were paired with various plaid prints.

Behati Prinsloo's black wings added some dramatic flair.

Her ensemble was made up of red and black plaid.

Candice Swanepoel then opened the "Golden Angel" segment wearing a pair of textured light-pink wings.

She also wore a crop top featuring the word "Angel."

Jasmine Tookes wore an intricate floral set of wings with light-pink lingerie.

The swirling design featured many blooming-flower embellishments.

Stella Maxwell donned a set of swirling, peach-colored wings.

Her ensemble featured a corset design at the waist.

Romee Strijd walked in a silvery metallic look.

Her feathered wings added a touch of light pink to the look.

Adriana Lima then wore a dramatic feathered set of wings for the special "Thank You Adriana" segment.

The wings were paired with matching feathery heels.

Martha Hunt opened the "Flights of Fancy" segment in feathery pink wings.

She also wore a sheer bodysuit with sparkling embellishments.

Elsa Hosk then modeled this year's Fantasy Bra.

The coveted bra was paired with wispy, feathered wings.

Tookes opened the "Heritage" segment in a structural, floral set of wings.

The wings perfectly matched her long-sleeved top.

Skriver's next look featured a black and white swirled pattern in the middle.

She also wore blue pants with a bright floral design.

Maxwell started the "Downtown Angel" section in an open jacket.

It added a caped effect to her ensemble.

Prinsloo then walked out in a monochrome ensemble.

It was a subtle yet chic look.

Hunt modeled an avant-garde yet sporty ensemble, wearing "wings" in the style of a puffer coat.

Her ensemble featured a structured design and "Victoria's" written in red on her "wings."

Ribeiro opened the "Celestial Angel" segment with a cape draped over celestial lingerie.

The cape was embellished with tons of silver star-shaped designs.

Swanepoel wore a sparkling black and silver design next.

It was paired with a spiky set of wings.

Hill walked with a dazzling sheer black cape.

Her cape and shoes featured star and moon designs.

Strijd wore a dazzling Swarovski design.

The star-shaped wings featured over 55,000 crystals.

Hosk wore a two-piece ensemble with star and moon designs.

Her wings featured similar celestial designs.

Sampaio added a burst of color with her wings.

The blue design featured pointed edges and a swirl pattern.

Lima stepped out in a moon-inspired ensemble for the final look of the night.