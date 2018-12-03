All of the photos from behind the scenes at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

news

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place in New York on November 8.

60 models walked the runway, all looking impeccably groomed.

This meant that there was a lot of getting ready to do.

all the looks from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show here. And see all the backstage pictures below.

The annual Victoria's Secret show is glamorous, exciting — and controversial.

While some argue the parading of unbelievably taut, toned women in glamorous underwear sends a damaging message regarding body image, others believe we should be admiring the models for their impressive dedication to their physiques.

Whatever you think of the concept, however, most of us can't deny a fascination with what goes into creating the spectacle, which is an annual highlight for many.

This year, the show took place in New York City on November 8, and it was broadcast on December 2.

Some of the hottest names in the modelling world today took to the runway, including Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Winnie Harlow, Stella Maxwell, and Leomie Anderson.

Scroll through the below for a taste of all the secrets, sparkle, and selfies from backstage.

Shanina Shaik was part of the glamorous cast of models.

The backstage area was a thoroughly pink affair.

Winnie Harlow was one of the top names walking the runway.

Charlotte Tilbury was the official makeup sponsor of the show.

The look she'd designed was, appropriately, all about angelic beauty.

"It’s an angelic filter to enhance what nature naturally gave you and make you feel like a beautiful, celestial angel… A look that lights up the runway and casts a magic makeup spell on the world!" Tilbury said.

60 glamorous models walked the runway, which meant a lot of makeup was needed.

Kendall Jenner was spotted applying her own mascara.

Hair stylist Anthony Turner was in charge of creating the famous Victoria's Secret goddess-style curls for the show.

Kris Jenner popped in.

It was all hands on deck getting everyone ready.

There was lots of pampering to be done.

But there was plenty of time for selfies...

...and posing.

Rita Ora joined the models getting ready ahead of her performance.

Hair and makeup all done, it was soon time to slip out of the VS dressing gowns into something (likely) less comfortable.

Finishing touches made, it was time for the show to commence...

Not before another quick selfie, of course.