All about Netflix's first original African series 'Queen Sono'

Netflix's first original series from Africa, 'Queen Sono' has been revealed less than a week after the company's vice president of international originals, Erik Barmack disclosed plans to commission original TV shows in the continent.

Here is everything you need to know about the action-packed series:

Plot

Queen Sono is a South African crime drama. It follows a highly trained top spy whose sole mission is to improve the lives of South Africa’s citizens. Viewers get to see take on her most dangerous mission as she faces changing relationships in her personal life.

Cast

Netflix's first original African series features 'Quantico' star and South African actress, Pearl Thusi as the lead character. Reportedly, the role of Queen Sono was created with her in mind.

In an interview with South Africa's Independent Online, Barmack said: "Taking talent like this and telling stories to the rest of the world puts Pearl in the same category as other strong female characters like Claire Underwood in 'House of Cards' and Jessica Jones."

This is the second time Thusi is working with the streaming service. Her first was a Netflix original called 'Catching Feelings'.

Production

The series was created by Director Kagiso Lediga and Executive producer Tamsin Andersson. They also worked on Netflix original, 'Catching Feelings.'

Queen Sono is being produced by Diprente, a Johannesburg-based production company. It was established in 2009.

Release Date

The series is due to start production in 2019. It is also expected to launch in 190 countries next year.

According to Netflix's vice president of international originals, this is just the beginning.

In his words, "Over time, our roots will get deeper in Africa and South Africa, and we're moving pretty quickly to that now, and plan to invest more in local content."

Speaking with Variety in Marrakesh, Netflix's director of international original films, Funa Maduka added, "Africa is birthplace to one of the oldest storytelling traditions in the world. It also has a rich cinematic history. The talent is here and we want to present ourselves as an option as they choose the best path to connect their stories with audiences."

Apart from this South African series, Netflix has acquired 'Lionheart' by Nigeria's Genevieve Nnaji, Akin Omotoso's film and Chiwetel Ejiofor's Malawi-shot directorial debut, 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.'