Alaska’s governor issued a ‘declaration of disaster’ after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage

Alaska Governor Bill Walker issued a "declaration of disaster," allowing FEMA and other federal agencies to assist the state.

A car stuck in a collapsed road after the Anchorage earthquake. play

A car stuck in a collapsed road after the Anchorage earthquake.

  • A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage Friday.
  • Alaska Governor Bill Walker issued a "declaration of disaster," allowing FEMA and other federal agencies to assist the state.
  • A major military base in the state was reportedly damaged, in addition to roads, schools, and other infrastructure.

Alaska Governor Bill Walker issued a declaration of emergency following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit Anchorage on Friday.

On Twitter, Walker said he was in contact with the White House and was working with first responders to ensure that everyone is safe. The earthquake reportedly damaged Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a military facility based in Anchorage, and has caused severe damage to roads, tunnels, and schools.

A "declaration of disaster" formally permits a range of federal agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist the state in disaster relief.

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning to parts of the state because of the earthquake's aftershocks. It is posting updates on its Twitter feed.

Other state and federal agencies are in the process of assessing the scope of the damage.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has reportedly opened again after temporarily suspending flight landings. Damage from the earthquake has flooded parts of the airport, according to video footage posted on social media.

