The popular streaming service has added another Nigerian movie to its growing library of Nollywood content.

The latest addition is "Alakada Reloaded," a 2017 Nigerian comedy film by Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham.

It is a third part of the popular Alakada franchise.

"Alakada Reloaded" is coming to Netfilx tomorrow, March 6, 2020.

The 2017 Nigerian comedy film by Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham tells the story of a young girl from a less-privileged family.

Her inferiority complex causes her to make a habit of lying to people about her financial status to fit in.

It is the third part of the popular Alakada franchise, the former two being "Alakada" and "Alakada 2."

Behind the set of "Alakada Reloaded"

The cast includes Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole, Odunlade Adekola, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, and Gabriel Afolayan.

The movie enjoyed was a huge commercial success in Nigerians cinemas. After grossing over N70 million, it is one of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time.

"Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner," the fourth instalment of the comic franchise the ‘Alakada’ comedy franchise, is set to be released soon.