Akwaeke Emezi's novel "Freshwater" is being adapted into a TV series.

According to Variety, the critically acclaimed book will be brought to life on screen by FX, the network responsible for great shows like "Atlanta."

Emezi, the book's brilliant author, is the writer and executive producer of the project. The film adaption will be done with Tamara P. Carter, an American screenwriter and director.

She has written for popular shows like HBO's drama "The Leftovers" and Freeform's "The Fosters."

The series will follow the story of a Nigerian student named Ada who discovers that she has three spirits living in her subconscious.

They threaten to ruin her life and sanity when they eventually take control. She makes this discovery in her final year of college.

Emezi's debut novel receives critical acclaim

Freshwater explores Igbo spirituality, identity, mental illness, multiple realities and Igbo cultures.

Since its release, Freshwater has been praised by many authors and readers. British-American writer, Taiye Selasi, says, "…I cannot heap enough praise upon Freshwater, a daring, sexy debut. Raw and lyrical, Akwaeke Emezi's semi-autobiographical narrative takes on sexuality, spirituality, family and more - all with a clarity that belies her 30 years."

The novel is a finalist for the NYPL Young Lions Award, the Lambda Literary Award for Transgender Fiction, and the Edmund White Award for Debut Fiction.

It was up for the prestigious 2019 Women's prize for fiction and has been translated into eight languages.

Emezi, who identifies as non-binary, has also won the Commonwealth Regional Short Story Prize for their short story, "Who is like God."

They are currently working on their first young adult novel, "Pet." It will be released in September 2019.