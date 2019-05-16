AIFA Book Club - an initiative of the AIFA Reading Society, holds a book reading session to improve the literacy index of the society.

The book ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’, authored by Charlotte Perkins was the subject of discussion.

The book explores gender roles, self-expression, mental & physical wellness amongst others.

In a bid to ensure that the reading culture in Nigeria does not go extinct, AIFA Book Club, an initiative of the AIFA Reading Society recently held a book reading session to improve the literacy index of the society.

The event which took place in Lagos was aimed at engaging participants and guest to appraise and analyse a fantastic piece of literature. The session also ensures that participants not only garner knowledge and insights from the book being read but also have fun while doing it.

Magdaline Oyoroh, Programme Officer, AIFA Reading Society, in a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, said the book ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’, authored by Charlotte Perkins was the subject of discussion.

“The literary book is a significant piece of writing that left the participants with a better understanding of issues of gender roles and mental health in the 19th century.

“Members of the Society and invited guests also shared their opinions on these central themes of the book which the group found fascinating and worth reflecting on as they directly affect the African Society and the 21st Century world,” the statement reads.

The host and chief moderator of the session, Dr E. Okonedo, who is the President of the AIFA Reading Society and Dean of Lagos Business School, led discussions on the book which explored themes such as gender roles, self-expression, mental & physical wellness amongst others.

In his remarks, Professor F. Ajogwu, SAN (a Director of the Society) re-emphasised the need to maintain a strong reading culture among Citizens to further serve as an unshakable foundation for the Growth and Development of the Country.

The AIFA Reading Society is a registered not for profit organisation, committed to the promotion of a reading culture, and the attainment of sustainable educational development across Nigeria.