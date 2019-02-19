After the successful release of 'LionHeart', Netflix's first original Nigerian movie, the next film to premiere on the streaming platform comes from Ghana.

'The Burial Of Kojo' will premiere on Netflix on March 31, 2019. Ava DuVernay, popular African American director, producer and scriptwriter shared the news via Twitter on February 15, 2019.

"I wanted to distribute this film from the minute I heard @BlitzAmbassador was making it. My dream came true. Proud to announce the 22nd release from @ArrayNow. The gorgeous Ghanaian gem THE BURIAL OF KOJO. Hitting Netflix and local screens March 31. Can't wait for folks to see!" she tweeted.

Here is what you need to know about ‘The Burial of Kojo’:

It’s the first Netflix original from Ghana

'The Burial Of Kojo' is the first original movie from Ghana to be released on the streaming platform.

But this is just the beginning for Ghana and the rest of Africa. As Netflix's Vice President of International Originals, Erik Barmack, says, "Over time our roots will get deeper in Africa and South Africa, and we're moving pretty quickly to that now, and plan to invest more in local content."

Speaking with Variety in Marrakesh, Netflix's director of international original films, Funa Maduka adds, "Africa is birthplace to one of the oldest storytelling traditions in the world. It also has a rich cinematic history. The talent is here and we want to present ourselves as an option as they choose the best path to connect their stories with audiences."

Plot

The film tells the story of the tumultuous relationship between two brothers - Kojo and Kwabena - through the eyes of a powerful girl named Esi. Her gift is the ability to travel between this world and the spiritual realm.

These three family members, as well as Ama, Kojo's wife and Esi's mother, make up the main focus of the movie. It touches on Ghana's gold mining challenges and other aspects of the Ghanaian society.

The movie was awarded "Best Narrative Feature" at the 22nd annual Urbanworld Film Festival in 2018.

The cast is filled with newcomers

Shot in various beautiful locations in Ghana, it stars Cynthia Dankwa (she plays the role of Esi), Joseph Otisman (Esi's father, Kojo), Kobina Amissah-Sam (Esi's uncle, Kwabena) and Mamley Djangmah (Ama, Kojo's wife).

Amissah-Sam is known for his work in Beasts of No Nation.

Production and distribution

The movie is written and produced by Samuel Blitz Bazawule, who is better known as Blitz the Ambassador. He produced it with Ama K Abebrese and Kwaku Obeng Boateng. This is Blitz the Ambassador's debut feature film.

DuVernay's distribution company, Array Now, has acquired the distribution rights to his movie.

"Through his fantastic film, director Samuel "Blitz" Bazawule weaves African mythology and socio-political issues into a stunning tapestry punctuated by both drama and dreams," Tilane Jones, ARRAY's vice president tells Deadline.

This is the 22nd acquisition for the movie maker's independent distribution company.