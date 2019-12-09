Nigeria and the rest of Africa often gets a bad rap (negative reputation).

But a quick visit to Nigeria via Cardi B's Instagram pages and stories over the weekend showed a different, fun side to the rest of the world.

Check out our list of 7 of the best things to do in Nigeria during the holidays.

Popular American rapper, Belcalis Almanzar (better known as Cardi B) was in Nigeria over the weekend to perform at the Live spot X Festival.

Upon her arrival, she began sharing different videos of her experience in the country from its bustling streets to the nightlife which showed a different, fun side to Nigeria.

She even got herself an indigenous name (Chioma B) as she sampled beer and our famous Nigerian Jollof. "Nigeria was lit, " she concluded in her Instagram story as she boarded a private jet to Ghana.

While a visit to a strip club was a major highlight for Cardi B, Nigeria has much more to offer tourists.

From awesome beaches to carnivals, here are five fun things to do that prove that Nigeria is a tourism destination worth checking out:

Go surfing at Tarkwa Bay

You can spend your afternoons riding waves at Tarkwa Bay in Lagos state. Can't surf? Don't worry. You can take lessons for about N5,000!

You can also enjoy other water sport activities like kayaking at La Campagne Tropicana, Omu Resort, Inagbe Resort and Lil Zanzibar all located in Lagos State.

Experience a whole new world from Mambilla Plateau, Nigeria's highest plateau

Located in Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area, Taraba state is Mambilla Plateau which stands at a height of about 1524 meters above sea level. It is regarded as the coldest place in the country.

It houses amazing waterfalls, the Chappal Waddi Mountain (stands at a height of 2,419 meters), famous Mbamnga — Ndumyaji Cave, grassy hills, cattle ranches, and tea plantations. The best time to visit is during the dry season which usually falls between December and January.

Chase waterfalls in Gurara, Niger

This spot was discovered by a Gwari hunter named Buba in 1745. It is reportedly named after two deities Gura and Rara which were worshipped by the Gwari people.

It stands at a height of 30 meters and a gushing width of 200 meters. It is a fantastic place for bird watching, sport fishing and wildlife viewing. You can even swim in the river during the dry season when the water is calm.

Take a trip down memory lane by visiting Kano City Walls

Once upon a time, these walls were regarded as 'West African’s most impressive monument.' "I have never seen, nor even imagined, anything like it in Africa," Lord Lugard said back in 1904.

Spanning a 14km radius, they feature the Emir’s Palace, Kurmi Market and the famous Dala Hills. These famous walls were built in 1095 through 1134 and completed in the middle of the 14th century.

They served as a fortress of protection to the people of Kano,, they were also used to control the movement of people in and out of the city. Though some part of the walls is now ruined, the Ancient Kano City Walls still stand for now.

Attend Nigeria's biggest festival in Calabar, Cross River

The best place to be towards the end of the year is at Calabar for the carnival dubbed Nigeria's biggest street party. About 50,000 costumed participants and 2 million spectators participate in this carnival every year.

You can also use the opportunity to visit hot tourist spots like the Obudu Mountain Resort where you will find cable cars, springs and occasional sightings of gorillas.