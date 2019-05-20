Fortune Magazine releases a list of 50 World's Greatest Leaders for 2019.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has been rated one of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders in 2019.

He clinched the 11th position among top world leaders like Bill and Melinda Gates, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister among others on the latest Fortune's annual ranking. Dangote is the only African billionaire and philanthropist on the list.

The magazine said the world’s greatest leaders (both men and women) are those transforming the world and inspiring others to do so in business, government, philanthropy and the arts.

The top 15 greatest men and women, according to Fortune are:

1. Bill and Melinda Gates

Bill Gates/Facebook

2. Jacinda Ardern (Prime Minister, New Zealand)

3. Robert Mueller (Special Counsel, Department of Justice)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

4. Pony Ma (Founder and CEO, Tencent)

5. Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft)

6. Greta Thunberg (Student and climate activist, Sweden)

AFP

7. Margrethe Vestager (Commissioner for Competition, European Union)

8. Anna Nimiriano (Editor-in-Chief, Juba Monitor)

9. Jose Andres (Chef/Founder, World Central Kitchen)

AFP

10. Dough Mcmillon and Lisa Woods (CEO; Senior Director, Strategy & Design for U.S. Benefits, Walmart).

11. Aliko Dangote - Dangote Industries

12. Masayoshi Son

BusinessInsider

13. Marilyn Bartlett

14. Tim Cook

15. Claudia Dobles