The rains started in the late hours of Monday (June 8, 2020).

The most affected parts of Accra after the rain include Adabraka Sahara, Adabraka Timbaland, Adabraka Aponkye, Odorna, Kingsby Junction, Graphic Road, Agbgbloshie and surrounding areas.

Some affected persons said they have been up all night. They said that they started seeing a lot of water through the drains close by even before the rains started.

Others said that when they saw the water rushing through their drains they decided not to sleep but rater start packing their belongings to safer places.

“Because we have children, we decided to take precautionary measures before the place gets flooded,” one resident of Odorna said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a rainstorm which is expected to hit the eastern and coastal areas of the country today, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

A statement from the Agency said, although the “thunderstorm” will affect the eastern portions of the country, most places in the coast are also expected to be affected.