A US tourist who disappeared in Costa Rica told a friend her power was out and that it was 'pretty sketchy.' No one has heard from her since

Carla Stefaniak, a 36-year-old from Miami, Florida, was celebrating her birthday in Costa Rica with her sister-in-law before she disappeared.

  • Carla Stefaniak, a 36-year-old from Miami, Florida, was last heard from on November 27 while on a birthday trip to Costa Rica.
  • She was alone and staying in an Airbnb in San Jose after her sister-in-law, April Burton, left earlier in the day.
  • After going on a tour through San Jose, Stefaniak texted a friend that her power was out, it was raining, and things felt "pretty sketchy."
  • Officials told Stefaniak's family that she may have been kidnapped.

A US tourist who disappeared in Costa Rica nearly a week ago sent her friend a text message saying that the power in her Airbnb was out and that it was "pretty sketchy" hours before she vanished.

Carla Stefaniak, a 36-year-old from Miami, Florida, was celebrating her birthday in Costa Rica with her sister-in-law April Burton at the end of last month, in the days before she disappeared.

Officials told Stefaniak's family that she may have been kidnapped on her last night on the island but have not released any further details, according to WFLA.

Burton flew home on November 27, and Stefaniak planned on catching a flight the next day — but she never boarded the plane.

On November 27, after having an Uber driver giver her a tour of San Jose, she returned to her Airbnb around 5 p.m. to find the power was out and it was "raining crazy," according to text messages to a friend seen by CBS News.

"It’s pretty sketchy here," she told the friend.

At 9 p.m., all communication stopped, which was unusual for Stefaniak, who "loves being on social media," her brother, Carlos Caicedo, told CBS News.

Adding to the mystery, Stefaniak checked into her flight online and ordered an Uber to pick her up on November 28.

Caicedo said that a security guard told the owner of Stefaniak's Airbnb that he saw the woman get into a car with her bags at 5 a.m. on November 28.

But Burton said the timing didn’t make sense, "because her flight was at 1:30, and she was only 20 to 30 minutes away from the airport. And she is never early for anything."

Burton said she believes Stefaniak was abducted.

"There is no reason for her not to have any contact with anyone. It has been five days," she said.

Costa Rica authorities said they’re investigating Stefaniak’s disappearance but won’t release any further information.

Family members have launched a GoFundMe in hopes of raising money to contribute to a search for Stefaniak.

