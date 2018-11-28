A skydiving instructor deliberately killed himself by detaching himself from his student during a mile-high jump, police say

Brett Bickford had 10 years experience, so industry experts say there was no way he loosened his harness by accident. His student landed safely.
A skydiving instructor intentionally killed himself on September 27 by detaching from his parachute during a tandem jump with a pupil, falling a mile to earth, Maine State Police said on Monday.
Experienced tutor Brett Bickford was found dead near Lebanon Airport, New Hampshire, by game wardens on September 28 after he became separated from a pupil on a tandem jump with Skydive New England, the Portland Press Herald said.
Brickford and the pupil used the same parachute and were harnessed together. An earlier report from the Press Herald said the parachute deployed successfully, but Bickford then fell to his death.
Maine Police interviewed other skydiving instructors during the investigation, who all agreed that there was no way an experienced skydiver like Bickford would loosen his harness by mistake, the Press Herald wrote.
Maine's Medical Examiner’s Office reached the same conclusion. A police statement on Monday said officials concluded the 41-year-old "loosened his harness in midair and that it was an intentional act."
He reportedly fell from a height of one mile.
The case had confused investigators and experts as Bickford had 10 years skydiving experience, and was a member of the US Parachute Association and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the Press Herald said.
Bickford had a pupil with him during the jump, who managed to land safely.