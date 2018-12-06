A rare white reindeer calf was spotted in Norway, and even 'posed' for pictures

news

A photographer snapped pictures of a rare white reindeer calf.

White reindeer are rare, and said to be a symbol of happiness to the indigenous people of northern Europe.

Photographer Mads Nordsveen said the calf got very close and looked him right in the eyes.

"It was a very special moment," he said.

A photographer in Norway spotted a rare white deer while hiking with friends, and he has shared the photos which appear to show the reindeer "posing."

Mads Nordsveen, who is 24 and from Oslo, spotted the blindingly white calf in the show, although he was well camouflaged.

"It did blend extremely good with the snow," Nordsveen told INSIDER.

"It was a very special moment, felt so magical. We looked straight into each other's eyes. I was actually so stunned that it took some seconds before I got reminded by my photographer instinct to grab the camera and save the moment forever!"

Nordsveen said it was almost like the reindeer posed for the camera.

According to Nordsveen, the local Sami people — indigenous people of northern Europe — told him that these white animals are so unique that they bring happiness in Sami tradition.

"The calf seemed a bit scared at first, but we sat completely quiet and were very calm, and eventually it came quite close," he said.

"Before trips I do quit a lot of research to find the best locations and views. However you can not plan magical moments like the reindeer's photos!"

Nordsveen started photographing the Norwegian landscape because it's so "wonderful and dramatic," he said.

He also runs one of the biggest travel accounts on Instagram, Discoverer, which has over a million followers.

"I am specialized to capture magical moments at unique destinations around the world," he said.