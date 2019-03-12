If the thought of discovering ‘mama Africa’ in her truest lugged beauty all at the comfort at a wood-panelled, gleaming five-star luxury of a bygone era hopelessly excites you, then it is high time you should consider boarding the world-famous Rovos train.

The train makes an epic 15-day journey through South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania and is one of the most famous in the world.

Rovos train has been in operation for 30 years now since 1989 when the company was established.

The cradle of mankind is one of the most beautiful places on earth boosting mind-blowing scenery and intoxicating cultures out of this world.

Meet South Africa`s Rovos train, the second most luxurious train in the world, that crosses five African countries, offering commuters unmatched adventure.

On Saturday 9th, 69 tourists mostly originating from Sweden, Norway and Denmark arrived in Dar es Salaam aboard the Rovos train.

“Before they arrived at the station, the tourists were able to visit Selous Game Reserve and from here they will visit various tourist attraction centres in Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar,” Senior Public Information Officer for the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Mr Geoffrey Tengeneza said.

Should you decide to board Rovos train real African adventure awaits you.

The sojourn begins in Cape Town taking guests to the historic village of Matjiesfontein, the diamond town of Kimberley and the capital city of Pretoria for short tours followed by two nights in the Madikwe Game Reserve.

After that, the train then snakes its way through Botswana into Zimbabwe where guests stay overnight at the Victoria Falls Hotel. After crossing the mighty Zambezi River, the train joins the Tanzania Zambia Railways (TAZARA) line in Zambia and continues to Chisimba Falls where guests enjoy a bush walk.

The train then climbs to the Tanzanian border before descending into the Great Rift Valley negotiating the tunnels, switchbacks and viaducts of the spectacular escarpment.

Climbing again, it traverses the Selous Game Reserve – the largest on the continent and a vision of timeless Africa – before the bustling arrival in Dar es Salaam.

The train comes to Tanzania five times a year and one needs to do their booking three months in advance.

The train that arrived on Saturday has two locomotives and 16 carriages. The carriages are divided into three classes Royal suites, Deluxe suites and Pullman suites.

The train has been operating the route from Cape Town South Africa to Dar es Salaam’s TAZARA station for 26 years now, since 1993.