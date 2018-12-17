Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray , was crowned the 2018 Miss Universe winner.

She is a 24-year-old with a Master's in music theory.

The competition aired live on Fox Sunday night from Bangkok, Thailand.

Catriona Gray, Miss Philippines, was named the 2018 Miss Universe Sunday night.

The 24-year-old from Albay, Bicol, was one of 94 contestants competing for the title in Bangkok, Thailand in a competition that aired live on Fox.

The new Miss Universe has a Master's in music theory and volunteers as a teacher's assistant to students of non-governmental organization Young Focus. She also serves as anHIV/AIDS advocate at Love Yourself PH, an organization that provides HIV testing, education, and prevention.

Read more: Miss Costa Rica destroyed Steve Harvey with a joke about his Miss Universe mistake during the 2015 competition

Gray is the fourth winner to come from the Philippines . The last was Pia Wurtzbach, who was crowned in 2015 following host Steve Harvey's mistake in naming the wrong winner .

Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, was crowned first runner-up.

The 2017 winner, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, from South Africa, crowned the new Miss Universe.

Watch the crowning below.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

NOW WATCH: The 10 coolest practical effects in movies of 2018