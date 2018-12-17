Pulse.ng logo
A new Miss Universe has been named — watch the crowning moment

Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray, was crowned the 2018 Miss Universe winner.

(Fox)

  • Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray, was crowned the 2018 Miss Universe winner.
  • She is a 24-year-old with a Master's in music theory.
  • The competition aired live on Fox Sunday night from Bangkok, Thailand.

Catriona Gray, Miss Philippines, was named the 2018 Miss Universe Sunday night.

The 24-year-old from Albay, Bicol, was one of 94 contestants competing for the title in Bangkok, Thailand in a competition that aired live on Fox.

The new Miss Universe has a Master's in music theory and volunteers as a teacher's assistant to students of non-governmental organization Young Focus. She also serves as an HIV/AIDS advocate at Love Yourself PH, an organization that provides HIV testing, education, and prevention.

Gray is the fourth winner to come from the Philippines. The last was Pia Wurtzbach, who was crowned in 2015 following host Steve Harvey's mistake in naming the wrong winner.

Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, was crowned first runner-up.

The 2017 winner, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, from South Africa, crowned the new Miss Universe.

Watch the crowning below.

