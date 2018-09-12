Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

A new luxury world cruise will take you to 62 ports over the course of 146 days. Here's a look at the ship, where rooms go for $67,000 per person

Lifestyle A new luxury world cruise will take you to 62 ports over the course of 146 days. Here's a look at the ship, where rooms go for $67,000 per person

Luxury cruise line Seabourn's world cruise is taking the concept of kicking back and relaxing while also seeing the world to the extreme. In 2020, its flagship Sojourn will visit 62 ports and five continents over a span of 146 days. Take a peek at the luxury liner below.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Want a suite with an ocean view? You're going to have to fork over $66,999. play

Want a suite with an ocean view? You're going to have to fork over $66,999.

(Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line)

Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line

  • Luxury cruise line Seabourn plans to take 450 or so guests on a round-the-world tour in 2020.
  • The Seabourn's flagship Sojourn will visit five continents in 146 days on the cruise.
  • The ship will depart from Miami in January of 2020 and conclude its journey in San Francisco in May of that year.

Would you embark on a 146-day cruise around the world?

Well, that's exactly what Seabourn, a luxury cruise line, has in mind for its upcoming "Extraordinary Destinations" cruise. The line's flagship, the Seabourn Sojourn, will visit five continents and 62 ports in 146 days.

According to Seabourn, this marks the line's first world cruise in six years. The Sojourn will cast off from Miami in January 2020, and reach San Francisco, its final destination, in May.

Here's a look inside the luxury cruise ship where passengers will reside during their voyage:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle These are the most influential young Africans at the momentbullet
2 Lifestyle Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” is Netflix’s first...bullet
3 Lifestyle This luxury resort on Maine's largest island costs up to...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Actor Robert De Niro, Hollywood producer Meir Teper, and celebrity chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, co-founders of Nobu Hospitality, inaugurate the new Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay this past May.
Lifestyle I stayed at Robert De Niro's ridiculously swanky new hotel in Ibiza — and it makes you feel like a celebrity, if you can afford it
Users can also choose to pay for the Mirror with $164 monthly payments for 12 months with no interest, which brings the total to $2,436 including the subscription.
Lifestyle Forget $40 fitness classes — now a tech startup is asking rich people to spend $1,500 plus monthly fees on a mirror to stream workouts directly into their homes
One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, New York City.
Lifestyle I was 12 years old and blocks from the World Trade Center on 9/11 — here's how I saw the world around me change forever
Children may be spending too many hours each night doing homework.
Lifestyle 5 ways kids spend time differently today than in the past