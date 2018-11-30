Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

A massive earthquake just hit Anchorage. Here's what it looked like for people on the ground.

Lifestyle A massive earthquake just hit Anchorage. Here's what it looked like for people on the ground.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska Friday. Social media images and videos show destroyed roads and schools being evacuated.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
road earthquake play

road earthquake

(Josh Bierma/Twitter)

  • A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska Friday.
  • Social media images and videos show destroyed roads, schools being evacuated, and items falling off shelves in stores.
  • Authorities have instructed planes not to land in the state and issued a tsunami warning for the aftershocks.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The full extent of the damage isn't yet clear, but people have already taken to social media to post photos and videos of what they experienced.

According to testimonies and videos people on the ground, the earthquake tore apart roads, knocked items from shelving, and led schools to evacuate. Airports in Alaska reportedly instructed planes not to land.

One student said the earthquake cracked his school "in half," posting pictures of torn floors and ruined roads

Vine Road, outside Anchorage, was reportedly devastated

People in stores and coffee shops posted photos of item falling from shelves

Another student posted a video of his school evacuating

Other schools apparently suffered major damage

Things swung from ceilings

A local news station didn't escape the damage either

Someone took a video from inside a courthouse, showing everyone hiding under desks

With the earthquake's aftershocks, the National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning for Alaska's Cook Inlet region. You can find safety updates on the NWS Anchorage's Twitter feed.

This post has been updated.

For more stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle 5 crazy sexual traditions that are still practised in Africabullet
2 Lifestyle These are the 10 healthiest, happiest and most prosperous...bullet
3 Lifestyle Everything you need to know about the yellow fever...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The drink comes in two flavors.
Lifestyle Applebee's is serving boozy $1 Jolly Rancher drinks this December
Visitors crowd the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center, New York.
Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what iconic New York City attractions really look like during the holidays
A Frontier representative told Business Insider that part of an engine cover "separated from the aircraft."
Lifestyle A Frontier flight was forced to make a surprise landing after the plane's engine cover fell off after just 30 minutes in the air
Company makes cheap condoms for Nigeria, other African nations
Lifestyle This company is making cheap condoms for Nigeria and other African countries
X
Advertisement