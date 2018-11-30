A massive earthquake just hit Anchorage. Here's what it looked like for people on the ground.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska Friday. Social media images and videos show destroyed roads and schools being evacuated.
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The full extent of the damage isn't yet clear, but people have already taken to social media to post photos and videos of what they experienced.
According to testimonies and videos people on the ground, the earthquake tore apart roads, knocked items from shelving, and led schools to evacuate. Airports in Alaska reportedly instructed planes not to land.
With the earthquake's aftershocks, the National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning for Alaska's Cook Inlet region. You can find safety updates on the NWS Anchorage's Twitter feed.
This post has been updated.
For more stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.