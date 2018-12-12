Pulse.ng logo
A massive chocolate spill left a sweet, sweet mess on the streets of Germany, and 25 firefighters were called in to clean it up

The chocolate hardened on the cold streets, according to the Associated Press. The firefighters used warm water, shovels, and torches to clean it up.

  • A large amount of chocolate spilled out onto a German street on Monday night, in what "would have been a catastrophe" if it were closer to Christmas, the company's boss Markus Luckey told local newspaper Soester Anzeiger.
  • The chocolate flow hardened on the chilly streets, according to the Associated Press, and it took 25 firefighters armed with warm water, shovels, and torches to remove the confection mess.
  • The firefighters removed 108 square feet of chocolate, and were followed by a street cleaner, according to Reuters.

A ton of chocolate spilled out onto a German street on Monday night, in what "would have been a catastrophe" if it were closer to Christmas, the company's boss Markus Luckey told local newspaper Soester Anzeiger.

The spill took place in Westoennen, Germany, in the district of Werl at the DreiMeister chocolate factory, and it was caused by a "small technical defect" in a storage container, the Anxeiger reported.

The chocolate flow hardened on the chilly streets, according to the Associated Press, and took 25 firefighters armed with warm water, shovels, and torches to remove the confection mess.

The firefighters removed 108 square feet of chocolate, and were followed by a street cleaner, according to Reuters.

"Despite this heartbreaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent in Werl," the fire department said in a statement, according to Reuters. The factory is set to reopen on Wednesday, the AP said.

