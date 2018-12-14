Pulse.ng logo
A man wearing a skull and crossbones t-shirt crashed a wedding and fractured a guest's skull, police say

The man and an accomplice repeatedly stamped on a guest's head before leaving the venue, City of London Police said.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Police are looking for this man, who crashed a wedding in London and stamped on a guest's head.

(City of London Police)

  • Two men crashed a wedding in London, argued with guests, and stamped on a guest's head, police said.
  • The fight left the guest with a fractured skull and eye socket, and three of his teeth knocked out, police said.
  • One of the wedding crashers was wearing a skull and crossbones t-shirt.
  • The force said the wedding party "had their special day ruined by violent strangers."

A man wearing skull and crossbones t-shirt crashed a wedding in London, punched a guest, and stamped on his head, police said.

The man entered a wedding reception on Farringdon Street, apparently uninvited, alongside another man on Sunday morning, City of London Police said in a Friday press release.

Farringdon Street, London, where the wedding reception was held. play

Farringdon Street, London, where the wedding reception was held.

(Google Maps)

Guests asked the two men to leave shortly after they showed up, the force said.

But they refused to do so, and "became abusive" to guests including the best man and the father of the bride, according to police.

Several minutes later the men were kicked out of the reception, but as they were leaving they punched a guest to the floor, and repeatedly stamped on his head before leaving, police said.

They left the man with a fractured skull and eye socket, and knocked out three of his teeth, police said.

Police say they are trying to identify the man in the skull and crossbones shirt, and described him as approximately six-foot-tall, slim, and with long dreadlocks.

PC Ben Hurley said in a statement: "This was a traumatic incident for the victim and numerous other people who had their special day ruined by violent strangers intent on causing trouble."

