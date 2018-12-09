Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

A 'mammoth' storm in North Carolina has knocked out power for more than 300,000, and officials are warning there's more to come

Lifestyle A 'mammoth' storm in North Carolina has knocked out power for more than 300,000, and officials are warning there's more to come

A massive storm is pelting southern states with freezing rain, snow, and ice, causing over 300,000 power outages across the Carolinas and Virginia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tervante Wilkerson trudges through blowing snow up Old NC 98 in Wake Forest, N.C., on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Wilkerson, who was walking across town to see his two young children, said, "It's definitely a Kodak moment in Wake Forest." play

Tervante Wilkerson trudges through blowing snow up Old NC 98 in Wake Forest, N.C., on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Wilkerson, who was walking across town to see his two young children, said, "It's definitely a Kodak moment in Wake Forest."

(Allen G. Breed/AP)

  • A massive storm is pelting southern states with freezing rain, snow, and ice, causing over 300,000 power outages across the Carolinas and Virginia.
  • Officials declared states of emergency in Virginia and North Carolina, where Gov. Roy Cooper called it a "mammoth" storm.
  • Airports across the region have canceled thousands of flights as perilous conditions are expected to extend into Monday.

A massive storm is pelting southern states with freezing rain, snow, and ice, causing over 300,000 power outages across the Carolinas and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.US.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents to take all possible precautions against the "mammoth" storm.

"Enjoy the beauty, but respect the danger," Cooper said during a Sunday morning news conference about the storm, which has caused more than 190,000 outages in the state alone. "Don't be fooled, this storm is treacherous."

Cooper said the storm was only just beginning as it made its way to the state's mountains in the western region Saturday night.

A driver in a small car follows three snow plows down a major road in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. play

A driver in a small car follows three snow plows down a major road in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.

(Chuck Burton/AP)

"We're preparing for days of impact, not hours," Cooper said. "This weekend isn't the time to head out to see the winter wonderland. Stay safe where you are. Getting out on dangerous roads could put your life at risk."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a similar warning Saturday, saying "Virginians should take all necessary precautions to ensure they are prepared for winter weather storm impacts."

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 82,000 were without power in South Carolina, while a total of about 75,000 outages were reported across Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

The National Weather Service told the Associated Press a "prolonged period of snow" began late Saturday and would last until Monday in the region, with the heaviest snow expected in northwest North Carolina and southern Virginia.

Forecasters have said some mountain areas of North Carolina could get up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow or more.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the sixth busiest airport in the country.

American Airlines has also issued a travel alert for nine airports throughout the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Virginia, for which passengers should look to change their plans as soon as possible.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle The 17 most shocking airline stories of 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle 50 things you can buy with your FSA dollars before they...bullet
3 Lifestyle I drove a $44,000 Chevy Bolt for a weekend and saw just...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

9. Greenwich Village (Manhattan)
Lifestyle The most expensive New York City neighborhoods in 2018, ranked
The chalet includes an observation desk where guests can take in the mountain scenery.
Lifestyle For $25,000 a night, you can rent a luxury chalet that sits on top of a glacier in a remote part of Alaska
Uma Thurman shared a photo from Paris, France.
Lifestyle Uma Thurman posts a photo posing with yellow vest protesters in Paris
All the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018 Miss World
Lifestyle Here are all the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018 Miss World
X
Advertisement