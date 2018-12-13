A malfunction involving a cash-filled Brinks truck blew money all over the highway, and people ran onto the highway to pick it up

news

An armored Brink's security truck accidentally released cash into the air on a highway Thursday morning.

Videos of people leaving their cars to take some of the loose money went viral.

Police said the Brink's incident triggered two additional car crashes.

An armored truck on a New Jersey highway accidentally released its cash cargo, letting dollar bills fly through the air for anyone to take.

The incident, which occured on Route 3 in East Rutherford, happened at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

In videos from the scene, people can be seen scrambling up and down the road, grabbing bills, and rushing back to their cars. An employee of Brink's — the securities firm that ferried the cash — is also captured trying to get back some of the money.

"I'm gonna get a thousand dollars," one person can be heard yelling in a video.

Other people just stayed in their cars, worried about the oncoming traffic.

"I should get out and get some money, but I'm not trying to die today," one person said in a different video.

Videos of people grabbing money went viral Thursday morning.

Police told Gothamist that a technical malfunction caused one of the truck's back doors to open. The drivers who left their cars to take money led to two separate car crashes, police said.

Brink's executive Edward A. Cunningham told INSIDER that the incident was being investigated.

"We confirm that one of our trucks was involved in an incident on Route 3 in East Rutherford this morning," he said in a statement. "The incident is under investigation and we have no additional comment at this time."