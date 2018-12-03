A male model proposed to his girlfriend with 6 different rings and let her choose which one she wanted

news

A male nodel proposed to his girlfriend with a choice of six rings.

The proposal also featured red roses and a declaration of love printed on the wall.

An events company had organised and documented the whole process.

Luckily, the bride said yes and chose the pear-shaped ring.

Traditional gender roles in relationships have largely been redefined, but there's one rite of passage that remains old-fashioned for most heterosexual couples: proposals.

With this in mind, creating the perfect proposal is often a huge challenge for a man — after all, you're only meant to do it once.

Public or private? Intimate or elaborate? At home or abroad? There are endless aspects to consider, but perhaps the most difficult part is choosing the right engagement ring.

One man, however, decided to cover his back by proposing to his girlfriend with not one but six rings for her to choose from.

Dennis Brown II, 32, popped the question to Atara Dallas at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf, Miami, Florida on November 28 — and he shared the moment with his Instagram followers.

He captioned the photos: "I won at life with her, so she deserves 6 rings to choose from."

The model and fitness enthusiast employed an event-planning company to help him organise his proposal. There were dozens of people involved including a photographer, videographer, props designer, florist, makeup artist, hairdresser, drapery expert, assistants, stylists, and more.

As well as six rings, the proposal featured a romantic message from Brown, printed and posted on the wall. It read: "Today, on your special day I had the pleasure of putting a smile on your face all day. For there is no greater gift that I could think to give you.

"A woman, whose heart is full of love and devotion to me, a woman whose loyalty to all those she loves stands unmatched, a woman whose generosity and willingness to help others around her flourish knows no depths.

"A woman who single-handedly made me believe that a soulmate, a lover, a prayer warrior, a confidant, and a best friend could be wrapped up in one amazingly beautiful soul that was handcrafted for me.

"That's why today I wanted to give you the greatest gift that I could ever give you… my heart and soul completely, unwavering and all yours… will you accept and hold my hand in yours through this journey?"

Thankfully, Dallas said yes and picked a pear-shaped ring from the selection presented to her by her fiancé.

"Wish I could have this moment for life," she wrote on Instagram.