A Maldives luxury resort that costs up to $3,800 a night has opened an underwater sculpture museum and the photos are otherworldly

Jason deCaires Taylor

  • A Maldives luxury resort has opened the tropical nation's first underwater sculpture garden.
  • The Sculpture Coralarium sits in the center of the largest developed coral lagoon in the Maldives, at the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort.
  • You have to snorkel out 100 meters to visit the submerged museum.
  • Staying at the Sirru Fen Fushi resort costs between $760 and $3,838 per night.

A luxury resort in the Maldives has opened the nation's first underwater sculpture museum.

Visitors can snorkel 100 meters out from the beach to swim among the 22 otherworldly sculptures, Melanie Hoefler, a representative for Fairmont Maldives, told Business Insider.

The underwater museum, inspired by marine life, is a collaboration between British artist Jason deCaires Taylor and the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort. It was created to bring attention to the threat of climate change.

Take a tour of the structure below, which the artist calls "a symbolic pathway to another world."

