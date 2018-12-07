A major supermarket chain launched a floating store in Dubai for people who want groceries without getting off their yachts

news

One of the biggest supermarket groups in the world, Carrefour, opened a floating supermarket off the Dubai coast on Thursday.

The owners say they opened it so yacht and jet ski owners won't have to leave the water to get groceries.

Carrefour's "Bites and More by the Shore" has over 300 items, which can be ordered in person, by phone, or by app.

The company say: " Placing an order is simple. Jet skiers and passengers in small sailing crafts can sail up to the Aqua Pod and order at the window counter, pay, and receive their packed items."

Products include hot and cold food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, and drinks.

The supermarket chain Carrefour has launched a floating store off the coast of Dubai, so people with yachts or jet skis can get groceries without heading back to dry land.

The floating "Bites and More by the Shore" offers over 300 items, including hot and cold food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, beauty products, and drinks, a press release announcing the store opening on Wednesday said.

It will serve jet ski riders from Dubai's three main beaches; Kite Beach, Jumeirah Public Beach, and Al Sufouh Beach, as well as mega-yachts and other boats passing by.

Majid Al Futtaim, the group who brought the project to Dubai in partnership with Carrefour, said: "Jet skiers and passengers in small sailing crafts can sail up to the Aqua Pod and order at the window counter, pay and receive their packed items."

For those on boats too big to moor by the store, they say a delivery driver will motor their orders over within 45 minutes.

It's open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., six days a week, but that will depend on the weather, the company said.

Hani Weiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim, said: "Carrefour Bites and More by the Shore is a world-first for Carrefour and our industry."

Carrefour, a French retailer, is one of top 10 supermarket chains in the world, with over 12,000 stores in 30 countries.