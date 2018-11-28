Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

A luxury resort in the middle of the jungle in Bali has the world’s 'most stunning views' — and the view from the twin-tiered pool quickly proves it

Lifestyle A luxury resort in the middle of the jungle in Bali has the world’s 'most stunning views' — and the view from the twin-tiered pool quickly proves it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hanging Gardens of Bali

  • The Hanging Gardens of Bali is a luxurious resort in the middle of the jungle in Bali.
  • It has 44 villas, a twin-tiered pool, and was just named as having "the most stunning views" in the 2018 Boutique Hotel Awards.
  • But the views will cost you: A stay at the hotel ranges from $645 to $6,200 per night.

Set in the middle of the jungle, with views of a valley, and surrounded by a rainforest: How could a resort like that offer anything but spectacular views?

The Hanging Gardens of Bali were recently awarded the title of "the most stunning views" by the Boutique Hotel Awards.

The resort was completed in 2005 and is built into a mountainside with a 45-degree slope. It consists of 44 villas.

The Boutique Hotel Awards are in their eighth year. According to their website, nominations are made by industry experts, luxury hotel journalists, and self-nominations. This year, winners were selected from more than 300 nominations across 80 countries. It's also the first year the awards have included a "most stunning views" category.

Also up for consideration in the same category were five other hotels in Sri Lanka, Belize, Mexico, Kenya, and Spain, respectively.

The resort joins a host of other popular destinations across the island of Bali, including a pool that's become so popular the resort recently chose to ban the use of electronics as part of an "In The Moment" movement, and the Sacred Monkey Forest in Ubud, where tourists pay $3 to risk wild monkeys stealing their phones and jewelry.

Take a look inside the Hanging Gardens of Bali below.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Atheists tell us how they live with Christians and Muslims in...bullet
2 Lifestyle Here are the 7 wonders of Africabullet
3 Lifestyle Uber employees say the company's autonomous driving unit...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jennifer Lopez, Joe Manganiello, and Carrie Underwood guest-starred on "How I Met Your Mother."
Lifestyle 57 celebrities you forgot guest-starred on 'How I Met Your Mother'
null
Lifestyle An army of 1 million self-driving delivery robots could flood the streets by 2040 as Americans' ferocious appetite for on-demand delivery surges
null
Lifestyle History of the Christmas tree: Evergreens were sacred to ancient Egyptians. Then people started decorating them.
null
Lifestyle Here's how the Christmas tree tradition started
X
Advertisement