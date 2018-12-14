Pulse.ng logo
A human heart accidentally left on a Southwest flight forced pilots to turn around

A Southwest flight was diverted after officials discovered the airplane was transporting a human heart.

  Published: , Refreshed:
southwest airlines play

southwest airlines
  • A Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Dallas was diverted on Sunday, after officials discovered the airplane was accidentally transporting a human heart.
  • The heart was supposed to have been unloaded in Seattle and "delivered to a local hospital," according to a company statement.
  • After crewmembers on the flight alerted passengers of the development, people became receptive to the diversion and were "happy to save a life," one passenger said to The Seattle Times.
  • The flight was airborne for around three hours, and passengers experienced a five-hour delay after landing due to an unrelated mechanical problem.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Dallas was diverted on Sunday, after officials discovered the airplane was accidentally transporting a human heart.

Southwest flight 3606, which was part of a connecting flight from Sacramento, was carrying the "life-critical cargo shipment" that was supposed to have been unloaded in Seattle and "delivered to a local hospital," according to a company statement provided to USA TODAY.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and the safe delivery of the precious cargo we transport every day," Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said to The Seattle Times, which first reported on the incident.

After crewmembers on the flight alerted passengers of the development, people became receptive to the diversion and were "happy to save a life," according to one passenger cited in The Times. The flight was airborne for around three hours, and passengers experienced a five-hour delay after landing back in Seattle, due to an unrelated mechanical problem.

The organ originated from a company that ships "life critical" items, but Southwest reportedly declined to provide additional details.

According to the New York Times, the heart was destined for LifeNet Health, located in the Seattle suburbs. The heart itself was not destined for a transplant, but rather tissue and valves were to be used in future surgeries, Deanna Santana from Sacramento-based Sierra Donor Services, told the New York Times. The heart needed to be delivered withing 48 hours of the donor's death, so despite nearly being transferred to Dallas, it still made it to its destination on time.

Many airlines carry a range of different specialty cargo, including animals, dangerous goods, and human remains. Southwest transports these items for efficiency and the service accounts for less than 1% of the company's total revenue, according to a Dallas Business Journal report in 2017.

