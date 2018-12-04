Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

A former cruise ship waiter describes why the party culture on cruise ships isn’t as fun as it seems

Lifestyle A former cruise ship waiter describes why the party culture on cruise ships isn’t as fun as it seems

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kham/Reuters

  • Cruise ships have a reputation for fostering a party culture among employees fueled by long hours and cheap drinks available at crew-only bars.
  • But social drinking can turn into self-medication, according to Brian David Bruns, who worked as a waiter for Carnival Cruise Lines.
  • Bruns told Business Insider that the stress and loneliness of working on a cruise ship made alcohol an attractive coping mechanism.

Cruise ships have a reputation for fostering a party culture among employees fueled by long hours and cheap drinks available at crew-only bars. But social drinking can turn into self-medication, according to Brian David Bruns, who worked as a waiter for Carnival Cruise Lines for 13 months between 2003 and 2004 and wrote a book, "Cruise Confidential," about the experience.

Bruns told Business Insider that the stress and loneliness of working on a cruise ship made alcohol an attractive coping mechanism.

"It's a very stressful job, so you want to release that stress with your friends and your colleagues," he said.

Read more: Working on a cruise ship can be brutal — but 2 lawyers who rep cruise-line workers explain why even terrible cruise-ship jobs can be attractive

Cruise ship employees often work on contracts that run for less than a year, which leads to frequent turnover, Bruns said. Drinking makes it easier to deal with the constant departure of friends while making new ones.

"Drinking makes you connect faster," Bruns said. "It helps ease the pain of people leaving."

Bruns said he worked around 80 hours per week as a waiter, which often meant waking up just a few hours after finishing his final shift. Alcohol would make it easier to fall asleep, but as his tolerance increased, so did the amount he needed to drink to unwind, Bruns said.

"You're in the heat of battle and then, suddenly, it's over and you realize you're going to be back on duty in six hours," he said. "So you do a shot to help you fall asleep. And then it becomes two shots. And then it becomes four shots because you get acclimated."

During his time as a waiter, an outside observer would likely have determined that he developed a drinking problem, Bruns said.

"I'm sure any third party would observe me and say I had a problem," he said. "It can happen very quickly where you go from a social drink to self-medicating because of loneliness."

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle What the Victoria's Secret Angels look like without a lick of...bullet
2 Lifestyle Britain follows in France's footsteps by agreeing to return...bullet
3 Lifestyle Take a look inside the $218 million Boeing Dreamliner...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

There's a lot to know about the pizza chain.
Lifestyle 19 things you didn't know about Domino's
null
Lifestyle Tesla's factory is a 'crowded mess,' according to its most bullish Wall Street analyst who says production is about 30% below the original target (TSLA)
Milo Yiannopoulos
Lifestyle Alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, allegedly $2 million in debt, returned wedding ring to settle debt
Weddings are fun!
Lifestyle 17 of the most ridiculous viral wedding stories of 2018
X
Advertisement