A CVS employee was fired after tackling a suspected robber because staff 'aren't allowed to fight back'

Zac Phillips was fired from a CVS in Greenfield, Indiana, after working at the store for five years.

It came after he tackled a suspected robber who told the store's pharmacist to give him all of the store's oxycodone.

Phillips said the man had pushed a pharmacist, and he was defending his staff when he tackled the suspected robber.

CVS said in a statement that it fired Phillips for "initiating physical confrontation."

A former CVS employee in Indiana said he was fired after tackling a suspected robber because store policy bans staff from physical confrontation.

Zac Phillips told INSIDER that a man had walked into the Greenfield, Indiana, CVS where he worked and handed the pharmacist a note saying, "This is a pharmacy robbery, give me all your oxycodone."

Surveillance footage from the pharmacy shows Phillips and his co-worker pulling a man to the ground as he tried to run out of the store.

Phillips told Fox 59 that the man had pushed a pharmacist, and that he was concerned for the staff's safety.

The man the pair tackled was later identified as 22-year-old Jagger Maupin. Maupin was arrested on charges of robbery, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, theft, and battery.

Phillips said that he and his co-worker were fired from CVS, where he worked for five years, because they violated the store's policy by "initiating physical confrontation," according to WISH-TV.

"We're not allowed to fight back, we're not allowed to do anything," Philips told WISH. "We're just supposed to let them have these dangerous drugs and be on their way."

Phillips said he was simply defending himself and the other store members.

"If we get attacked, we are not even allowed to defend ourselves," he said.

While Phillips told INSIDER he had not heard from CVS since being fired, the company issued a statement about the incident to WISH.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is always our highest priority," the CVS statement said. "We have stringent security policies and procedures in place to prohibit actions by employees that would jeopardize their safety and the safety of others. The actions of two employees at our Greenfield store during a recent attempted robbery violated those policies and procedures by initiating a physical confrontation, which led to our decision to separate them from the company."

Phillips disagrees with the store's policy.

"If you get attacked that you have the right to defend yourself without fear of losing your job," he told INSIDER over Facebook messenger.

He said that every situation is not "cookie cutter perfect," and that store employees react, especially when things "happen in a flash."

And if he was put in the situation again, Phillips told INSIDER he would do the same thing.

"That situation could have gotten worse and I had a chance to stop it before it got there, and keep those drugs from getting out to the street, where there is an epidemic of abuse of drugs," he told INSIDER.