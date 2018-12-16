Pulse.ng logo
A Colorado ski resort is open to just 13 members who pay upwards of $2.8 million for private access to 1,750 acres of untouched powder

Courtesy of Cimarron Mountain Club

  • A new private club in Colorado may be one of the most exclusive ski resorts in the world.
  • Cimarron Mountain Club is only open to 13 members who pay at least $2.65 million plus annual fees of $62,000 for private access to the 1,750-acre wilderness area.
  • Members also get a 35-acre piece of land on which they can build a chalet — but no "mega-mansions" are allowed.
  • The membership will also include access to a lodge with dining areas, a bar, an outdoor spa, a fire pit, and a warming hut.

At one of the world's most exclusive ski resorts, a lucky 13 members pay an initial fee of at least $2.65 million for private access to the 1,750-acre wilderness area — plus a spot to build a personal chalet.

Cimarron Mountain Club in Colorado was founded by Jim Aronstein, a retired natural resources lawyer, and his wife, Patsy, with the goal of creating "a sanctuary for 13 families who want to ski untracked powder and preserve a beautiful wilderness setting for future generations to enjoy," a representative for the Club told Business Insider.

Read more: It looks like the place everyone wants to go skiing this winter is in the middle of the desert

"I was simply tired of the ski resort experience and dreamed for decades about creating the world's only, intimate and private wilderness club with skiable terrain to rival the best," Aronstein told Business Insider. "My wife and I identified more than a dozen potential sites, located in six Rocky Mountain states and provinces, and visited every one. In the end, just one met all the criteria."

The Aronsteins bought the property in 2004 and the Club officially launched in July 2018, with six member families already signed up and seven remaining spots.

"What has and continues to make CMC so special is our commitment to preserving the powder, protecting the wilderness, and sharing it all with just 13 member families and their friends," Aronstein added.

Here's a look at the super-exclusive resort.

